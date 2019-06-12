UrduPoint.com
UAE Cabinet To Increase Emirati Youth Participation In Public, Private Sector Boards

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 12th June 2019 | 05:45 PM

UAE Cabinet to increase Emirati Youth participation in public, private sector boards

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jun, 2019) The UAE Cabinet has adopted a decision to increase and promote the participation of Emirati youth in the boards of government entities and companies, to ensure that their voice and views are included in government work.

The decision comes following the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to empower the UAE youth and equip them to lead a sustainable future while incorporating their ideas and talents to create meaningful initiatives.

The decision specifies that at least one Emirati youth member under the age of 30 must be included in the boards of directors of government entities, institutions and companies.

The decision also stresses on the selection process of young and creative Emiratis to become board members, which includes submitting candidates’ proposals to the UAE Cabinet for approvals.

The decision reflects the UAE Government’s keenness to enhance the role of youth and their empowerment in order to enable them to shoulder responsibilities, innovate and contribute to the overall development of the UAE.

