UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Calls For Compliance With International Resolutions On West Bank Settlements

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 08:30 PM

UAE calls for compliance with international resolutions on West Bank settlements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The UAE affirmed the necessity of abiding by resolutions on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative related to the West Bank, including Security Council resolutions affirming the illegality of Israeli settlements.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for adherence to Security Council resolutions stipulating that Israel should stop its settlement activities in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem.

The UAE has called upon the international community to shoulder its responsibility in providing protection to the Palestinian people and confronting Israeli policies that violate international law.

The statement added that the UAE believes that the ongoing construction of settlements in the West Bank contravenes international resolutions that guarantee the historical and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

These rights cannot be infringed upon, and any attempt to impose a fait accompli undermines peace efforts and continuously subjects the region to a state of conflict, it further added.

Related Topics

Israel UAE Bank Jerusalem Arab

Recent Stories

Northern in control after enforcing follow-on

4 minutes ago

Umar and Salman score big to give Central Punjab e ..

10 minutes ago

Emirates announces US$ 16 billion order for 50 A35 ..

14 minutes ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abb ..

20 minutes ago

Russia, US Share Common Interests, Moscow Eager to ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Model Courts dispose of 1395 cases

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.