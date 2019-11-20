UAE calls for compliance with international resolutions on West Bank settlements

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Nov, 2019) The UAE affirmed the necessity of abiding by resolutions on international legitimacy and the Arab Peace Initiative related to the West Bank, including Security Council resolutions affirming the illegality of Israeli settlements.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for adherence to Security Council resolutions stipulating that Israel should stop its settlement activities in the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem.

The UAE has called upon the international community to shoulder its responsibility in providing protection to the Palestinian people and confronting Israeli policies that violate international law.

The statement added that the UAE believes that the ongoing construction of settlements in the West Bank contravenes international resolutions that guarantee the historical and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people to East Jerusalem and the West Bank.

These rights cannot be infringed upon, and any attempt to impose a fait accompli undermines peace efforts and continuously subjects the region to a state of conflict, it further added.