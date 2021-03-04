UAE calls for consolidating joint Arab action in face of regional challenges

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Mar, 2021) The United Arab Emirates has reaffirmed that a concerted Arab action is needed to confront the challenges besetting the region.

This was stated by the Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, in his address before the Arab League's (AL) ministerial meetings where he led the UAE delegation to the AL Council's 155th session which convened today in Cairo.

The minister said that the current period requires pan-Arab solidarity to confront the dread coronavirus outbreak and develop a sustainable mechanism aimed at accelerating the vaccine rollout in order to survive the health crisis.

He voiced the UAE's position on a number of issues, including the Palestinian cause, the situation in Iraq, Libya, Yemen, Sudan and Syria, as well as the Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and foreign interferences in the internal affairs of Arab nations.

On the Palestinian cause, Almarar reiterated the UAE's principled position supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state based on the June 4th borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital in line with relevant international resolutions on the two-state solution. The minister emphasised that the UAE stands with the Arab consensus against the illegal practices hampering the two-state solution, calling for breaking the stalemate in the political process and paving the way to resume negotiations in this respect.

He articulated the UAE's condemnation of the Houthi militia's systematic attempts to target civilians and civil objects in Saudi Arabia, re-affirming the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom and its stance against all threats to its security, stability, and the safety of its citizens and residents.

On this score, he said that the UAE newly urges Iran to positively respond to its repeated call for direct and peaceful negotiations to "settle the issue of our occupied islands of Abu Mousa, Lesser Tunb and Greater Tunb, or resorting to the International Court of Justice.

"

On the Yemeni crisis, he renewed the UAE's welcome of the Riyadh Agreement to pave the way for defusing the crisis.

On the Syrian front, he said the UAE always sides with the political solution, being the only way out to resolve the crisis, reiterating the country's support for the efforts made by the UN special envoy to Syria. "We underscore the importance of ensuring an efficient Arab role in support of the peaceful solution in Syria."

On Libya, the minister hailed the formation of the New Libyan Executive Authority, as a step forward on the path to ensure stability and security in Libya. "The UAE is looking forward to other successful paths under the patronage of the UN," he said, reaffirming the UAE's constant support for the UN efforts to reach a durable and peaceful settlement in Libya, noting the necessity of stopping foreign interferences in Libya.

On Iraq, he articulated UAE's support for the efforts made by all parties concerned to establish security, and stability for Iraqi people, stressing the UAE's condemnation for all forms of terrorism and criminal acts aimed at destabilising the country. "We support Iraq against all foreign interferences in its internal affairs."

The minister emphasised the UAE's support for the efforts made to achieve security and stability in Sudan and to ensure the success of the transition process in order to fulfill the essential needs of the brotherly people of Sudan. In this regard he hailed the US' decision to remove Sudan from the list of terrorist states.

Concluding, the minister said that the UAE is always seeking to promote the culture of peace, moderation, and tolerance between all countries of the world.