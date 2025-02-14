Open Menu

UAE Calls For Developing Agreement On Facilitating Trade Exchange

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:15 AM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, has affirmed the UAE’s full commitment to implementing the provisions of the Agreement on Facilitating and Developing Trade Exchange among Arab Countries. He emphasised the need to develop this agreement in line with current economic developments and challenges.

He also urged the activation of the Arab Framework Agreement of Liberalisation of Trade in Services Among Arab Countries, noting that the Arab region possesses promising investment opportunities and capital surpluses but requires practical steps to fully utilise these potentials.

The minister made the remarks in his speech at the 115th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council, which was held today at the HQ of the General Secretariat of the Arab League at the ministerial level.

During the session, the minister handed over the presidency of the current session to the Kingdom of Bahrain after the UAE chaired the previous session.

