UAE Calls For Developing Agreement On Facilitating Trade Exchange
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 14, 2025 | 01:15 AM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Feb, 2025) CAIRO, 13th February, 2025 (WAM) – Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, has affirmed the UAE’s full commitment to implementing the provisions of the Agreement on Facilitating and Developing Trade Exchange among Arab Countries. He emphasised the need to develop this agreement in line with current economic developments and challenges.
He also urged the activation of the Arab Framework Agreement of Liberalisation of Trade in Services Among Arab Countries, noting that the Arab region possesses promising investment opportunities and capital surpluses but requires practical steps to fully utilise these potentials.
The minister made the remarks in his speech at the 115th session of the Arab Economic and Social Council, which was held today at the HQ of the General Secretariat of the Arab League at the ministerial level.
During the session, the minister handed over the presidency of the current session to the Kingdom of Bahrain after the UAE chaired the previous session.
Recent Stories
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Direc ..
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in ..
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 2024
Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation
Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairma ..
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records
WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global co ..
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capa ..
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the Wo ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
UAE calls for developing Agreement on Facilitating Trade Exchange4 minutes ago
-
European Commission sues seven member states for failure to implement NPL Directive4 minutes ago
-
9th Xposure International Photography Festival to convene on February 20-26 in Sharjah19 minutes ago
-
Air Arabia reports record AED1.6 bn profit in 202434 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Chamber, Côte d'Ivoire discuss strengthening trade cooperation49 minutes ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Roblox International CEO at WGS49 minutes ago
-
UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Indonesia on re-election as Chairman of Great Indonesia ..1 hour ago
-
Saif bin Zayed meets Kurdistan's Prime Minister at WGS1 hour ago
-
12th Fujairah Open Taekwondo Championship earns place in Guinness World Records1 hour ago
-
WGS 2025: Saif bin Zayed highlights UAE’s unwavering position on its global commitments2 hours ago
-
Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of Arab, global leadership, capacity-building progra ..2 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the core team behind successful hosting of the World Governments Summ ..2 hours ago