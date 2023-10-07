Open Menu

UAE Calls For Halting Escalation Between Israelis And Palestinians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2023 | 05:30 PM

UAE calls for halting escalation between Israelis and Palestinians

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2023) ‎‏‎‏The United Arab Emirates has expressed great concern regarding the escalation of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, and stressed the importance of halting escalation and preserving the lives of civilians. The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences to all the victims of the recent crisis.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) stressed that the UAE has called for exercising the utmost restraint and an immediate ceasefire in order to avoid serious repercussions.

The Ministry expressed that the UAE, as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, urges the international community to immediately reactivate the international Quartet to revive the path process of Arab-Israeli peace, and increase all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, and prevent the region from experiencing further violence, tension, and instability.

