UAE calls for intensification of joint Arab action to liberalize trade and develop a multilateral trade system in line with the requirements of future economy

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2021) Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, reiterated the UAE’s commitment to supporting the freedom of trade and the development of global trade and creating opportunities to ensure the smooth flow of goods and services around the world.

The minister was participating in the virtual preparatory meeting ahead of the 12th World Trade Organization (WTO) Ministerial Conference, which is set to be held in Geneva on 30 November 2021. The meeting organized by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, coordinator of the Arab countries in WTO, brought together the ministers of economy and trade in the Arab countries, as well as the representatives of relevant regional and international organizations and Arab chambers of commerce and industry federations.

During his speech, the Minister called for the intensification of efforts regionally and globally to further liberalize trade and economy landscape, especially in the light of challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic upon global trade and economies.

He added that the freedom of trade has been a major focus in the UAE’s approach to dealing with the pandemic’s impact. The country has in fact turned these challenges into opportunities by utilizing the opportunity to develop the UAE economy in a comprehensive manner, in line with its wise leadership’s vision for secure, sustainable and inclusive future development set forth by the fifty principles and the goals of UAE Centennial 2071. In addition, He pointed out that the ‘Projects of the 50’ launched by the UAE government is aimed at complementing these efforts through enhanced coordination, partnerships, openness to other global markets and facilitating trade with them, by removing any impediments to their growth, liberalizing investments, opening up the economy, and further enhancing the business climate, thereby strengthening the UAE’s overall position as a leading global economic hub.

He highlighted that the UAE has always believed in the central role of multilateral trading system in strengthening global trade, reaffirming the importance of joint efforts in the current phase to develop it.

Furthermore, Bin Touq underlined the importance of cooperation at the Arab level for the success of the 12th WTO Ministerial Conference, as well as combining efforts to effectively address the concerns of every member state, serve the growth of global trading, and help establish a fair system within the Organization. He put the spotlight on a number of important issues to be addressed by the joint Arab statement at the Conference, particularly the Convention on Fisheries Support and the Convention on Agriculture, while taking into account the concerns of countries that import food; special and differential treatment for developing countries; the provision of self-capacity-building programs to developing member states; trade, health and food, health and medical supply chains; and the integration of e-commerce and the digital economy within the rules, systems and mechanisms of the multilateral trading system to sustain its effectiveness in the future.

He also emphasized the importance of the Arab agreement in supporting the revision of the rules related to the intergovernmental organizations for conferring observer status in the work of various WTO bodies, including the Arab League’s and Palestine’s request for WTO observer status.