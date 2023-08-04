Open Menu

UAE Calls For Mobilising Global Action To Tackle Food Insecurity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2023 | 09:00 PM

UAE calls for mobilising global action to tackle food insecurity

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Aug, 2023) Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, called on the international community to take greater concerted action to overcome the challenge of food insecurity.

Al Kaabi delivered the UAE’s statement during a United Nations Security Council open debate on “Famine and Conflict-Induced Global and Food Insecurity” convened by the United States and chaired by Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State.

“Bringing food insecurity to an end is a collective endeavor. No one should experience famine,” said Al Kaabi. “We must deepen international partnerships and make the most of multilateral fora at both the international and regional levels.”

In her statement, Al Kaabi advocated forformulating novel responses to the crisis and tackling a growing driver of food insecurity: climate change. She emphasised that those disproportionately affected by food insecurity and climate change – in particular women and youth – must be front and centre when designing responses.

“Recognising the disparity is not enough, we must encourage their full, equal, and meaningful participation,” she stated.

Al Kaabi also highlighted UAE-led efforts to tackle the issue as food insecurity continues to rise. “The UAE is actively engaged in public-private partnerships, such as the Mohammad Bin Rashid Global Initiatives’ annual one billion meals campaign."

She further highlighted that the UAE and the US launched the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate to catalyse innovation in climate-smart agriculture, which has raised more than US$ 13 billion to accelerate transformational change.

During her visit to New York, Al Kaabi met with Blinken, and Yamada Kenji, Japanese Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Related Topics

United Nations Agriculture UAE Driver Visit Rashid New York United States Women Billion

Recent Stories

River Indus still flows in medium flood:FFC

River Indus still flows in medium flood:FFC

21 minutes ago
 Persons now harping on freedom of expression, did ..

Persons now harping on freedom of expression, did strangulate media while in pow ..

21 minutes ago
 EU Approves Over $190Mln to Aid Polish Companies A ..

EU Approves Over $190Mln to Aid Polish Companies Affected by Ukraine Crisis - Co ..

21 minutes ago
 Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being ..

Berlin Has No Information on Russian Forces Being Accountable for Nigerien Coup

21 minutes ago
 Pakistan's abiding commitment to Kashmir cause rea ..

Pakistan's abiding commitment to Kashmir cause reaffirmed at ISSI Seminar

24 minutes ago
 Rallies, seminars to be held on Aug 5 to observe Y ..

Rallies, seminars to be held on Aug 5 to observe Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir

25 minutes ago
Commissioner directs to resolve all issues of Gene ..

Commissioner directs to resolve all issues of General Hospital Samanabad immedia ..

25 minutes ago
 Cyberattack Hits Prospect Medical Health Facilitie ..

Cyberattack Hits Prospect Medical Health Facilities Across Five US States - Repo ..

25 minutes ago
 India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of Kashm ..

India cannot suppress legitimate struggle of Kashmiris: Advisor to the Prime Min ..

25 minutes ago
 GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish f ..

GLH, UMS sign partnership agreement to establish first factory for green batteri ..

36 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed from Jail Road

Encroachments removed from Jail Road

25 minutes ago
 Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from t ..

Pakistan's sports goods industry benefiting from ties with China

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East