UAE Calls For Prioritising Education For All

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 07:30 PM

UAE calls for prioritising education for all

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Feb, 2020) The UAE has called on global parliamentary representatives to make access to education for all a priority, given its positive contributions towards social and economic prosperity of states.

Partaking in the annual Inter-Parliamentary Union's hearing, Education as a Key to Peace and Sustainable Development: Toward the Implementation of SDG 4,' members of the UAE's Parliamentary Division highlighted that UAE's vision towards attaining access to education.

Sara Falkinaz, FNC Member, presented the UAE’s vision while participating in various workshops ahead of the 'Beijing+25: Realising Gender Equality and the Empowerment of All Women and Girls', which will take place in New York from 9th to 20th March, alongside of the sixty-fourth session of the Commission on the Status of Women, CSW64.

The main focus of the session will be on the review and appraisal of the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the outcomes of the 23rd special session of the General Assembly.

The review will include an assessment of current challenges that affect the implementation of the Platform for Action and the achievement of gender equality and the empowerment of women and its contribution towards the full realisation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

