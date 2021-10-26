UrduPoint.com

UAE Calls For Stability In Sudan, Emphasises Support For People

UAE calls for stability in Sudan, emphasises support for people

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Oct, 2021) The UAE has emphasised that it is closely following the recent developments in Sudan, calling for calm and avoiding escalation.

It is keen to see stability as soon as possible in a manner that achieves the interests and aspirations of the Sudanese people in development and prosperity.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation stressed the need to preserve the political and economic gains that have been achieved and all that aims to protect the sovereignty and unity of Sudan, emphasising its support for the fraternal Sudanese people.

