UrduPoint.com

UAE Calls For Unifying International Efforts To Support Aspirations Of Libyans

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 14th November 2021 | 02:00 PM

UAE calls for unifying international efforts to support aspirations of Libyans

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, representing President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, participated in the "Paris International Conference for Libya," which was held in the French capital, Paris.

During his speech, the Minister conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the UAE leadership to France, Germany, Italy, Libya and the United Nations for their efforts to organise the conference.

Sheikh Shakhbout stressed the importance of the international community's support in achieving the aspirations of the Libyan people and the need to involve them in all global efforts concerned with their future.

The UAE minister also praised the success of the National Unity Government in hosting and organising the "Conference to Support the Stability of Libya," which was convened in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, last October.

He also stated that the UAE welcomes all Libyan and UN efforts to support the implementation of the political entitlements agreed upon at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, including the adoption of the necessary legislation to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on their scheduled date.

Sheikh Shakhbout reiterated the action plan signed by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), which will be the cornerstone for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libyan territory.

The UAE Minister of State concluded his speech by renewing calls to unify international efforts to enable the Libyan people to achieve their rights as part of the transitional phase.

Related Topics

United Nations France UAE Germany Paris Tripoli Italy Libya October All From Government

Recent Stories

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpar ..

UAE Foreign Minister, Luxembourg&#039;s counterpart review ties

18 minutes ago
 Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

Local Press: UAE to host critical COP28 summit

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 November 2021

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 14th November 2021

6 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development ..

UAE, Ukraine advancing cooperation on development of sports

13 hours ago
 Finland win keeps pressure on world champions Fran ..

Finland win keeps pressure on world champions France

13 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.