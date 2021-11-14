UAE calls for unifying international efforts to support aspirations of Libyans

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Nov, 2021) Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State, representing President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, participated in the "Paris International Conference for Libya," which was held in the French capital, Paris.

During his speech, the Minister conveyed the greetings and appreciation of the UAE leadership to France, Germany, Italy, Libya and the United Nations for their efforts to organise the conference.

Sheikh Shakhbout stressed the importance of the international community's support in achieving the aspirations of the Libyan people and the need to involve them in all global efforts concerned with their future.

The UAE minister also praised the success of the National Unity Government in hosting and organising the "Conference to Support the Stability of Libya," which was convened in the Libyan capital, Tripoli, last October.

He also stated that the UAE welcomes all Libyan and UN efforts to support the implementation of the political entitlements agreed upon at the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum, including the adoption of the necessary legislation to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on their scheduled date.

Sheikh Shakhbout reiterated the action plan signed by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission (JMC), which will be the cornerstone for the gradual, balanced, and sequenced process of the withdrawal of mercenaries, foreign fighters and foreign forces from Libyan territory.

The UAE Minister of State concluded his speech by renewing calls to unify international efforts to enable the Libyan people to achieve their rights as part of the transitional phase.