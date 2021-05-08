UAE calls on Israel to de-escalate situation in Al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, expressed the UAE’s deep concern over the violence in occupied East Jerusalem and its strong condemnation of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the displacement of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians.

He stressed that the UAE strongly condemns the Israeli authorities' storming of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need for the Israeli authorities to assume their responsibilities - in accordance with the rules of international law - to protect Palestinian civilians’ right to practice their religion, and to prevent practices that violate the sanctity of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Moreover, He stressed the need to respect the role of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in protecting holy places, under international law and the historical status quo, and not to compromise the authority and powers of the Jerusalem Endowment Department.

The Minister of State called on the Israeli authorities to take responsibility for de-escalation, to end all attacks and practices that lead to continued tension, and to preserve the historical identity of occupied Jerusalem, while exercising calm and maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of threats to regional peace and stability.