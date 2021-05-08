UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Calls On Israel To De-escalate Situation In Al-Aqsa And Sheikh Jarrah

Faizan Hashmi 17 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:00 PM

UAE calls on Israel to de-escalate situation in Al-Aqsa and Sheikh Jarrah

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th May, 2021) Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Minister of State, expressed the UAE’s deep concern over the violence in occupied East Jerusalem and its strong condemnation of the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the displacement of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood, which resulted in the injury of a number of civilians.

He stressed that the UAE strongly condemns the Israeli authorities' storming of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque, stressing the need for the Israeli authorities to assume their responsibilities - in accordance with the rules of international law - to protect Palestinian civilians’ right to practice their religion, and to prevent practices that violate the sanctity of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Moreover, He stressed the need to respect the role of the brotherly Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in protecting holy places, under international law and the historical status quo, and not to compromise the authority and powers of the Jerusalem Endowment Department.

The Minister of State called on the Israeli authorities to take responsibility for de-escalation, to end all attacks and practices that lead to continued tension, and to preserve the historical identity of occupied Jerusalem, while exercising calm and maximum restraint to prevent an escalation of threats to regional peace and stability.

Related Topics

Condemnation UAE Jerusalem Lead Mosque All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

8 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

9 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

9 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

9 hours ago

Pro-Independence Scottish Parties Win Majority in ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.