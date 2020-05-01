UAE Camel Racing Federation, NCEMA announce regulations for camel races to fight corona virus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) The UAE Camel Racing Federation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, have announced new regulations for camel races as part of the precautionary measures being taken by the UAE to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the general public.

- Camels should not be taken out of the farm before 6:00 and camel owners will be fined in case of non-compliance. The fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated.

- There should be adherence to wearing face masks and gloves - Social distancing should be maintained by individuals and employees - Devices should be installed in farms, not in the race track - A five-metre distance should be kept while waiting at the race track - The lowest number of individuals and employees should be retained for necessity.

Gathering on the race tracks is prohibited.

The UAE Camel Racing Federation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority have warned of fines against offenders and asked race track managers to follow-up and verify the implementation of precautionary measures and penalise offenders of the public order.

In case of non-compliance of these measures, the race track will be closed until further notice, the two authorities emphasised.