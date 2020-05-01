UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Camel Racing Federation, NCEMA Announce Regulations For Camel Races To Fight Corona Virus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE Camel Racing Federation, NCEMA announce regulations for camel races to fight corona virus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st May, 2020) The UAE Camel Racing Federation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority, NCEMA, have announced new regulations for camel races as part of the precautionary measures being taken by the UAE to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, and ensure the safety and wellbeing of the general public.

- Camels should not be taken out of the farm before 6:00 and camel owners will be fined in case of non-compliance. The fine will be doubled if the violation is repeated.

- There should be adherence to wearing face masks and gloves - Social distancing should be maintained by individuals and employees - Devices should be installed in farms, not in the race track - A five-metre distance should be kept while waiting at the race track - The lowest number of individuals and employees should be retained for necessity.

Gathering on the race tracks is prohibited.

The UAE Camel Racing Federation and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority have warned of fines against offenders and asked race track managers to follow-up and verify the implementation of precautionary measures and penalise offenders of the public order.

In case of non-compliance of these measures, the race track will be closed until further notice, the two authorities emphasised.

Related Topics

UAE Fine Race Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sharjah Labour Standards Development Authority mar ..

2 minutes ago

National Emirati legislative systems guarantee pro ..

17 minutes ago

Spain Expects 9.2% Drop in GDP in 2020 Due to Pand ..

17 minutes ago

Bulgarian Authorities Cancel Compulsory Face Masks ..

17 minutes ago

HMC starts blood plasma infusion to treat COVID-19 ..

19 minutes ago

AKU introduces Covid-19 Course for medical student ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.