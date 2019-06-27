UAE, Cameroon discuss ways of reinforcing cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

YAOUNDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) During his official visit to capital Yaounde, Yacoub Al Hosny, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organisations Affairs, discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation between the UAE and Cameroon with Edom Gargum, Minister in charge of his country’s relations with Islamic countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cameroon.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between their countries and ways of promoting them.

Al Hosny and his delegation also participated in an extended workshop that discussed many issues of mutual concern with a Cameroonian delegation led by Laurent Chandio, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cameroon.

The meeting and workshop were also attended by Dr. Fahad Obaid Mohammed Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Cameroon.