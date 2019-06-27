UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Cameroon Discuss Ways Of Reinforcing Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Thu 27th June 2019 | 06:45 PM

UAE, Cameroon discuss ways of reinforcing cooperation

YAOUNDE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Jun, 2019) During his official visit to capital Yaounde, Yacoub Al Hosny, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for International Organisations Affairs, discussed ways of reinforcing the cooperation between the UAE and Cameroon with Edom Gargum, Minister in charge of his country’s relations with Islamic countries at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cameroon.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between their countries and ways of promoting them.

Al Hosny and his delegation also participated in an extended workshop that discussed many issues of mutual concern with a Cameroonian delegation led by Laurent Chandio, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Cameroon.

The meeting and workshop were also attended by Dr. Fahad Obaid Mohammed Al Taffaq, UAE Ambassador to Nigeria and Non-Resident Ambassador to Cameroon.

Related Topics

UAE Visit Yaounde Cameroon Nigeria

Recent Stories

UAE condemns terror attacks in Tunisia

48 seconds ago

First Batch of ‘SheWins’ graduated: A training ..

1 minute ago

Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Barzani on electio ..

16 minutes ago

Nurses directed to observe uniform code, mobile ba ..

1 minute ago

Sir Syed Road dilapidated condition

1 minute ago

Kuwait Favors Extending OPEC+ Oil Production Cut D ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.