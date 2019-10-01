UAE, Canada accelerating technology cooperation

UrduPoint.com
Tue 01st October 2019

OTTAWA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Oct, 2019) UAE Ambassador to Canada Fahad Saeed Al Raqbani visited St. John's, the capital and largest city of the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador, to explore prospects of developing bilateral relations.

The UAE diplomat met with a number of ministers and key government officials, including Lieutenant Governor of Newfoundland and Labrador Judy Foote, and Scott Reid, Deputy Speaker for House of Assembly, along with a number of leading executives in the education and corporate sectors, businessmen, entrepreneurs, board chairmen of leading Canadian companies and college officials.

The meetings covered prospects of fostering cooperation in areas of education to benefit from the competitive edge enjoyed by the Canadian province which is noted for its effective system of higher education institutions and its advanced academic programmes in the fields of aviation, space, security, energy, technology and other shared industrial applications, as well as the potential of cooperation for exchanging medical research between the Memorial University of Newfoundland and UAE universities.

The Canadian officials were briefed by the ambassador on UAE efforts with regards to ensuring women's empowerment and gender equality.

A number of issues related to the Expo 2020 Dubai, and the role played by the Canada-UAE Parliamentary Friendship Group in accelerating bilateral relations were addressed during the meetings.

The ambassador and his accompanying delegation paid a field visit to the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University of Newfoundland, Canada’s most comprehensive centre for education, training, applied research and industrial support for the ocean industries, where they were briefed on the latest techniques and programmes used in areas of offshore petroleum exploration and processing.

The delegation also visited the PAL Aerospace, a diversified international aerospace and defence company headquartered in Canada with a regional office in the UAE.

