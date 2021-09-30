UrduPoint.com

UAE-Canada Consular Committee Convenes For Its 2nd Session

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 05:45 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Sep, 2021) The UAE-Canada Consular Committee convened for its 2nd session in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, to complement the unremitting efforts of the two parties towards bolstering ties of cooperation in all common consular fields, to the mutual benefit of the citizens of the two countries.

Faisal Lutfi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, chaired the UAE side, while Marcy Grossman, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, chaired the Canadian delegation.

During the meeting, Lutfi conveyed the greetings of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, who lauded the strong bilateral ties between the two countries in the field of consular affairs.

Lutfi commended the strategic and historic relations between the two countries established on a common desire to strengthen cooperation.

Both sides discussed several joint consular affairs issues and ways of strengthening their consular cooperation, particularly concerning challenges faced in providing outstanding consular services to the citizens of both countries in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

Faisal Lutfi praised the joint Emirati-Canadian efforts since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, which helped them overcome the first stages of the crisis and led to the significant development of bilateral ties.

He also stressed the UAE’s keenness to strengthen these efforts and endeavours, to serve the interests of the citizens of the two friendly countries, provide outstanding consular services, and care for the citizens of both countries.

Ambassador Grossman commended the bilateral relations between the two countries, most notably the UAE's efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that it assisted Canadian nationals during the crisis. She stressed that her country aspires to develop cooperation and exchange experiences with the UAE to benefit the citizens of the two countries, and strengthens bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

Representatives from various departments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Ministry of Interior, the Federal Identity and Citizenship Authority and the Ministry of Justice in the UAE attended the meeting, as well as representatives of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA).

