UAE, Canada Discuss Boosting Bilateral Ties

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:45 PM

UAE, Canada discuss boosting bilateral ties

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2019) Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, today received Masud Husain, Ambassador of Canada to the UAE, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence.

During the meeting, which was held at the headquarters of the Ministry of Defence, the two sides discussed the bilateral cooperation between the UAE and Canada and means to further develop them in various fields.

The meeting also touched on a number of issues of mutual interest.

