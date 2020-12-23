UAE, Canada reconfirm support to 'Circular Economy'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) The virtual UAE-Canada High-Level Event on Circular Economy was organised by the UAE Circular Economy Council in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, to showcase examples of Emirati and Canadian leadership in the circular economy.

The event was chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Peter Schiefke, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, and moderated by Antonia Gawel, Head of Circular Economy & Innovation, World Economic Forum.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi underlined the UAE’s commitment to becoming one of the most circular economies in the world. The UAE is the first signatory of the World Economic Forum’s Scale360 Partnership which brings together global partners to fast-track the shift toward a circular economy by embracing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and innovation.

"The circular economy offers global leaders an enormous opportunity to build a transformative post-COVID future that will pave the way for more resilient, equitable, and sustainable economies around the world. The UAE is proud to be leading on this front through the WEF Scale360 initiative, our close partnerships with countries like Canada, and our deep collaboration with private sector companies such as Majid Al Futtaim-Holding, which has prioritised the circular economy across its value chains," Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.

In his remarks, Peter Schiefke underlined the excellent bilateral relationship that Canada and the UAE enjoy. He said that Canada and the UAE "both understand the enormous opportunity that the transition to a more circular economy offers us".

Schiefke highlighted how Canadian companies are innovating to bring effective and innovative clean technologies to market to solve environmental problems.

Schiefke welcomed strong UAE participation at the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2021, hosted by Canada in September 2021. The WCEF2021 will bring dynamic new voices to the global conversation and take an in-depth look at circular opportunities in the North American and global context. It will also explore the "game-changing" actions and systemic changes needed to accelerate the global circular transition.

Antonia Gawel stressed that public-private cooperation is essential in shaping global, regional, and industry agendas efficiently, effectively and sustainably. Gawel also acknowledged the leadership of the UAE and Canada in advancing the adoption of the circular economy and commended the UAE for their initiative to bring together a bilateral dialogue.

Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at UAE based Majid Al Futtaim introduced the company’s robust circular economy strategy. Under the recently launched strategy, all Majid Al Futtaim operating companies will embed circular economy principles into business operations to minimise harmful impacts on the environment and generate new revenue streams.

Al Zu’bi said, "Majid Al Futtaim appreciates the opportunity to be included in this high-level exchange and recognises the importance of multilateral cooperation in moving toward a more sustainable future. The launch of our new circular economy marks an exciting milestone in Majid Al Futtaim’s sustainability journey."