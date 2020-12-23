UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE, Canada Reconfirm Support To 'Circular Economy'

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 06:00 PM

UAE, Canada reconfirm support to 'Circular Economy'

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 23rd Dec, 2020) The virtual UAE-Canada High-Level Event on Circular Economy was organised by the UAE Circular Economy Council in collaboration with the World Economic Forum, to showcase examples of Emirati and Canadian leadership in the circular economy.

The event was chaired by Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Peter Schiefke, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Environment and Climate Change Canada, and moderated by Antonia Gawel, Head of Circular Economy & Innovation, World Economic Forum.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi underlined the UAE’s commitment to becoming one of the most circular economies in the world. The UAE is the first signatory of the World Economic Forum’s Scale360 Partnership which brings together global partners to fast-track the shift toward a circular economy by embracing Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and innovation.

"The circular economy offers global leaders an enormous opportunity to build a transformative post-COVID future that will pave the way for more resilient, equitable, and sustainable economies around the world. The UAE is proud to be leading on this front through the WEF Scale360 initiative, our close partnerships with countries like Canada, and our deep collaboration with private sector companies such as Majid Al Futtaim-Holding, which has prioritised the circular economy across its value chains," Dr. Al Zeyoudi said.

In his remarks, Peter Schiefke underlined the excellent bilateral relationship that Canada and the UAE enjoy. He said that Canada and the UAE "both understand the enormous opportunity that the transition to a more circular economy offers us".

Schiefke highlighted how Canadian companies are innovating to bring effective and innovative clean technologies to market to solve environmental problems.

Schiefke welcomed strong UAE participation at the World Circular Economy Forum (WCEF) 2021, hosted by Canada in September 2021. The WCEF2021 will bring dynamic new voices to the global conversation and take an in-depth look at circular opportunities in the North American and global context. It will also explore the "game-changing" actions and systemic changes needed to accelerate the global circular transition.

Antonia Gawel stressed that public-private cooperation is essential in shaping global, regional, and industry agendas efficiently, effectively and sustainably. Gawel also acknowledged the leadership of the UAE and Canada in advancing the adoption of the circular economy and commended the UAE for their initiative to bring together a bilateral dialogue.

Ibrahim Al Zu’bi, Chief Sustainability Officer at UAE based Majid Al Futtaim introduced the company’s robust circular economy strategy. Under the recently launched strategy, all Majid Al Futtaim operating companies will embed circular economy principles into business operations to minimise harmful impacts on the environment and generate new revenue streams.

Al Zu’bi said, "Majid Al Futtaim appreciates the opportunity to be included in this high-level exchange and recognises the importance of multilateral cooperation in moving toward a more sustainable future. The launch of our new circular economy marks an exciting milestone in Majid Al Futtaim’s sustainability journey."

Related Topics

World Exchange Business Canada UAE Company September Market Event All Industry

Recent Stories

Senate election: Govt moves reference in SC to see ..

7 minutes ago

Naval Chief Heads Command & Staff Conference At Na ..

13 minutes ago

GHQ of Armed Forces celebrates graduation of 14th ..

21 minutes ago

Amjad Sabri’s daughter makes heart-wrenching bir ..

24 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo transports first batch of Pfizer ..

35 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler organises Sharjah Museums Authority

51 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.