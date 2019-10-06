UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Cargo Ship Carrying 7,000 Tonnes Of Diesel Arrives In Mukalla

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 42 seconds ago Sun 06th October 2019 | 08:15 PM

UAE cargo ship carrying 7,000 tonnes of diesel arrives in Mukalla

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) A UAE cargo ship carrying 7,000 metric tonnes of diesel arrived in the Yemeni port of Mukalla, Hadramaut, to refuel engine generators at power stations in the coastal cities.

This is the second batch of power support by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and help maintain local energy needs.

The ship was received by Mohamed Al Amoudi, an Undersecretary for Technical Affairs at Hadramaut Governorate, who hailed the UAE assistance, noting, "This is the second such assistance ship sent by the UAE, with the third to arrive over the coming two days carrying fuel oil.

"

He spoke high of the UAE support for the Yemeni people, expressing appreciation of the efforts made by the Emirates Red Crescent to restore normalcy and carry out infrastructure projects in Yemen.

"The new power shipment provided by the UAE will contribute to maintaining local energy needs and refuel power stations," said Dr Khalid Al Akbri, Director-General of the Yemeni Petroleum Company.

"It will also beef up the company's revenues and save the funds that were supposed to be spent for buying fuel oil," he added, expressing sincere thanks to the UAE government for the significant support.

Related Topics

Yemen UAE Company Oil Government

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

1 hour ago

ERC continues second series of group weddings in Y ..

1 hour ago

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain receives Chief Minister of ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed opens GITEX Technology Week 20 ..

2 hours ago

Rashid Centre for People of Determination unveils ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi non-oil foreign merchandise trade stands ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.