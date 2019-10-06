UAE cargo ship carrying 7,000 tonnes of diesel arrives in Mukalla

(@FahadShabbir)

MUKALLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Oct, 2019) A UAE cargo ship carrying 7,000 metric tonnes of diesel arrived in the Yemeni port of Mukalla, Hadramaut, to refuel engine generators at power stations in the coastal cities.

This is the second batch of power support by the UAE to alleviate the suffering of the Yemeni people and help maintain local energy needs.

The ship was received by Mohamed Al Amoudi, an Undersecretary for Technical Affairs at Hadramaut Governorate, who hailed the UAE assistance, noting, "This is the second such assistance ship sent by the UAE, with the third to arrive over the coming two days carrying fuel oil.

He spoke high of the UAE support for the Yemeni people, expressing appreciation of the efforts made by the Emirates Red Crescent to restore normalcy and carry out infrastructure projects in Yemen.

"The new power shipment provided by the UAE will contribute to maintaining local energy needs and refuel power stations," said Dr Khalid Al Akbri, Director-General of the Yemeni Petroleum Company.

"It will also beef up the company's revenues and save the funds that were supposed to be spent for buying fuel oil," he added, expressing sincere thanks to the UAE government for the significant support.