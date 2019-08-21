UAE categorically rejects allegations on its stance towards Aden developments

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Aug, 2019) The United Arab Emirates has expressed its regret and categorical rejection of allegations it is facing in light of ongoing developments in Aden, affirming its firm stance as a Coalition partner and determination to continue exerting all efforts to de-escalate the current situation in Yemen.

This statement followed comments by Saud Al Shamsi, Deputy Permanent Representative and Chargé d'affaires of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations, in an address before a Special Ministerial Meeting convened by the UN Security Council on Tuesday regarding challenges to peace and security in the middle East in relation to the item entitled "Maintenance of International Peace and Security."

Al Shamsi underscored the UAE’s extreme concern as conveyed in an official statement in recent days over armed clashes in Aden between the Legitimate Government of Yemen and the Southern Transitional Council. He reaffirmed the UAE’s call for calm and de-escalation in order to maintain peace and security for the people of Yemen. Al Shamsi clarified that this remains the UAE’s position as a key partner in the Saudi-led Coalition, pointing to the enormous sacrifices made by the UAE. Accordingly, the UAE firmly refutes all accusations espoused against the backdrop of differences and divisions in which the UAE takes no part.

In his address, Al Shamsi also reaffirmed the UAE’s concerted support for the restoration of legitimacy and stability in Yemen. He underlined that it was at the official request of the Legitimate Government of Yemen that the UAE became a member of the Saudi-led Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen and took decisive action against Houthi attacks in order to back the Legitimate Government.

Furthermore, Al Shamsi provided an overview of the UAE’s role in Yemen, stating, "We must not forget the significant role that my country has taken on in liberating Aden and other territories occupied by the Houthi coup militias while preventing terror organisations from exploiting the security vacuum during this difficult and sensitive time.

"

He added, "The UAE was able to play a role in major efforts to rebuild liberated areas and offer material and technical assistance to the Yemeni people while contributing to efforts to confront the threat posed by Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula. Moreover, the UAE has supported all efforts by the Coalition to safeguard freedom of navigation in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait and Red Sea."

Al Shamsi clarified that the UAE undertook these efforts in light of the inability of the Legitimate Government of Yemen to manage its internal affairs and its weak performance in view of the climate of widespread internal political and regional divisions that the government has been unable to address through constructive dialogue.

He renewed the UAE’s repeated and sustained calls for concerted dialogue between all parties to end internal disputes and achieve unity towards the preservation of peace and stability, stating, "It is inappropriate for the Government of Yemen to lay blame for its political and administrative failure on the UAE as reflected in today’s negative statement."

He added, "As a Coalition partner, the UAE will continue exerting all efforts to pursue de-escalation in the south of Yemen," emphasising that the UAE was a vital member of the joint delegation with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to maintain the integrity of national institutions in Aden during developments regarding the STC. The UAE also worked to coordinate dialogue and achieve peace and stability among all parties. He continued, "This is the expected role of states that consider the region’s peace and security a major topic of discussion today."

Al Shamsi concluded his statement by affirming the UAE’s stance towards all parties and urged a renewed focus on mutual objectives in Yemen, in addition to underlining the UAE’s support for the work of UN Special Envoy for Yemen Martin Griffiths.