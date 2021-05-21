UrduPoint.com
UAE Celebrates 'World Day For Cultural Diversity'

Sumaira FH 31 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 03:30 PM

UAE celebrates 'World Day for Cultural Diversity'

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st May, 2021) The United Arab Emirates is one of the most prominent cultural incubators in the world, with more than 200 nationalities living on its land.

The UAE joins the world in its celebration of the "World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development ", which is held every year on 21st May, by furthering its efforts to promote tolerance and cultural diversity on the global level.

The country maintains cultural relations with a large number of countries and it is an active member of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO). The UAE is also considered one of the most prominent countries that support projects for preserving world heritage, protecting antiquities, introducing cultures and communicating between civilisations.

Since its inception, the UAE has been keen to instill the values of love in its society and to promote a culture of peaceful coexistence to become a global centre for the convergence of civilisations and cultures.

The UAE has succeeded in dealing with all forms of cultural globalisation with a scientific methodology and conscious thinking, to become the first in the world in peaceful coexistence between nationalities. The country has also made great strides towards consolidating the principle of coexistence and openness to others according to a well-controlled strategy aimed at extending bridges of communication with different cultures.

