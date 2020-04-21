UAE celebrates 45th Arab Deaf Week

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Apr, 2020) The UAE celebrates the 45th Arab Deaf Week between 20-27 April 2020, in cooperation with all the providers of deaf services in the UAE, and in response to the call of the Arab Federation of Organistions Working with the Deaf. This year’s celebration comes under the title "The Right of Deaf to Get Married and Support by Community Institutions."

During the Arab Deaf Week, the Ministry organises several awareness activities which focus on important information and facts, remote and online lectures and workshops; such as "Taalul Live" through the ministry’s Instagram account with sign language to introduce the community members with the importance and constituents of deaf marriage; another sign language remote workshop for Zayed University students; an online sign language course for children and awareness publications through the ministry’s account on social media to introduce the community members with these categories, and increase their awareness on the priorities and needs of the deaf people in the society.

On this occasion, Wafa Hamad Bin Sulaiman, Director of Welfare and Rehabilitation Department for People of Determination, said: "The general principles of the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, joined by the UAE, supports the rights of the deaf people in the emirati community, by taking full advantage of the community services and facilities equal to their peers ensuring that these services respond to their needs with no discrimination against them in all matters related to marriage, family, parenthood and relationships; their rights to know more information about reproductive health and family planning in proportion to their age and ways of communication."