UAE Celebrates Commemoration Day Tomorrow

Mon 29th November 2021 | 06:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2021) The UAE will be celebrating its annual Commemoration Day tomorrow. The day is a national event and a precious occasion to express pride in the sacrifices of the country’s civil and military citizens.

In August 2015, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan allocated 30th November of each year to celebrate the country's martyrs and recognise their giving and sacrifices.

He also made the day to be a national holiday, with celebrations being held with the participation of the state's institutions, citizens and residents, in commemoration of the values of devotion, loyalty and patriotism.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, ordered the establishment of an office in his court to monitor the affairs of the families of martyrs, underscoring the keenness of the UAE’s leadership to take care of them.

The selection of 30th November as Commemoration Day coincides with the date of the martyrdom of Salem Suhail bin Khamis, who died on 30th November, 1971, while performing his national duty.

The UAE has launched many initiatives to commemorate the country’s martyrs. In 2016, the Martyr’s Memorial was established, which was renamed by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed as "Wahat Al Karama" .

Spanning 46,000 square metres and located directly opposite Abu Dhabi's world-famous Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Wahat Al Karama is a timeless tribute that honours the Emirati martyrs who sacrificed their lives in service of their country.

Upon the directives of H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the National Archives (NA) established the Martyrs Archives project and began building a museum to highlight the heroic actions of martyrs in the battlefields.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), Chairwoman of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), ordered the naming of a hall in the FDF’s branches in Abu Dhabi as the "Nation’s Martyrs’ Hall," in recognition of their sacrifices.

The UAE’s leadership has prioritised the affairs of the families of martyrs, under the framework of a comprehensive action system aimed at providing them with family stability, through housing programmes, comprehensive healthcare programmes and social support initiatives.

