UAE celebrates ‘International Day for Disaster Reduction’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Oct, 2020) The UAE joined the world in celebrating the annual International Day for Disaster Reduction, marked on 13th October.

The International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction was started in 1989, after a call by the United Nations General Assembly for a day to promote a global culture of risk-awareness and disaster reduction and to strengthen the global efforts to reduce the effects of disasters and increase readiness. Held every 13 October, the day celebrates how people and communities around the world are reducing their exposure to disasters and raising awareness about the importance of reining in the risks that they face.

In 2016, the UN launched the ‘Sendai Seven’ campaign aimed at boosting disaster risk management, reducing disaster losses, improving the management of disaster risk, and saving lives.

The Sendai Seven Campaign is an advocacy initiative to encourage implementation over the next seven years of the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction, which was adopted by the UN Member States in 2015 in the northern Japanese city after which it was named, and consists of seven targets and four priorities for action that aim for the substantial reduction of disaster risk and losses in lives, livelihoods and health and in the economic, physical, social, cultural and environmental assets of persons, businesses, communities and countries.

The UAE is a leading global model of readiness and handling disasters locally and internationally, in light of its belief in the importance of cooperation to reduce the effects of natural disasters.

The UAE occupies an advanced regional and global position in establishing a comprehensive national emergency and crisis system, in line with the country’s objectives and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030.

The UAE is exerting significant efforts to reduce the effects of disasters and humanitarian crises witnessed by many regions around the world on thousands of victims and has been increasing its presence in affected areas by providing relief aid and supporting victims without discrimination based on gender, race or religion.

In 2020, the UAE is continuing to increase its humanitarian presence and implementing relief activities in many areas witnessing disasters, despite the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic. The country provided all forms of humanitarian and relief support to those affected by the Australian bush fires and the floods that hit Pakistan, Somalia, Bangladesh, Yemen and Sudan.

In his message on the Day, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said,'' The COVID-19 pandemic has brought renewed attention to the importance of strengthening disaster risk reduction."

"Extreme weather events have risen dramatically over the past two decades. Yet, we have seen little progress in reducing climate disruption and environmental degradation.

Bad situations only get worse without good disaster risk governance.'' ''To eradicate poverty and reduce the impacts of climate change, we must place the public good above all other considerations. For these reasons and more, this year’s International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is all about strengthening disaster risk governance to build a safer and more resilient world,'' he affirmed.