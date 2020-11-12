UAE celebrates World Quality Day

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2020) Coinciding with World Quality Day on 12th November, the UAE is celebrating a unique journey of government excellence based on the concepts of comprehensive quality, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, since 1994.

The UAE’s government excellence system has become a global model for governments of achieving the highest levels of quality performance, establishing modernisation programmes, improving performance and productivity, and assessing organisational performance with a focus on outcomes. Excellence has been a strategic option of the UAE Government’s work, based on ensuring sustainability, foreseeing the future, developing the capacities of human resources, and employing advanced technologies and future tools.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, stated that the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid have represented a distinguished approach for over 26 years, as well as a unique government framework for adopting quality, excellence and sustainable development and modernisation, inspiring the world’s governments.

The UAE Government has prioritised people to improve their lives, by relying on a series of factors that include foreseeing the future, reinforcing the government’s readiness and flexibility, investing in human resources and preparing qualified citizen cadres.

The UAE’s journey of excellence began over two decades, starting from the Dubai Quality Award that was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed in 1994, followed by local excellence and quality programmes aimed at promoting the adoption of the culture of excellence to advance government work, until the establishment of the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme in 2009.

In 2015, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed launched the UAE Government Excellence Model, which adopted the features of leading international government development programmes and initiatives implemented in the UAE.

The UAE’s journey of excellence and quality started in 1994, with the launch of the Dubai Quality Award, followed by the Dubai Government Excellence Programme in 1997, and the Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award in 1999. In 2004, the Ras Al Khaimah Government announced the launch of the Sheikh Saqr Programme for Government Excellence. The Abu Dhabi Award for Excellence in Government Performance was also launched in 2007, and the Ajman Excellence Programme was launched in 2008.

In 2009, the "Emirates Government Excellence Programme" was launched, which continued for three editions in 2010, 2012, and 2014. In 2015, President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, changed its name to the Mohammed bin Rashid Government Excellence Award.

In the same year, the Sheikh Khalifa Government Excellence Programme was launched as a single government reference in the areas of excellence, leadership and comprehensive quality.

In 2017, the UAE Government Excellence Model was accredited by nine specialist international organisations as the first government excellence model in the world, leading many countries to adopt the system, which can be adapted to the different needs of governments. The system was adopted by all Federal and local authorities in the country.

In continuation of the overall excellence and quality journey, the Government of Umm al-Qaiwain launched the Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Distinguished Government Performance Award in 2020.