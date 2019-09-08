UrduPoint.com
UAE, Central African Republic Boosting Ties

Sun 08th September 2019 | 10:00 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, has received Sylvie Baipo-Temon, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Central African Republic.

During the meeting, held at the ministry's premises in Abu Dhabi, the two top diplomats discussed ways of advancing bilateral relations and exchanged views on the latest regional developments along with a number of international issues of mutual interest.

Sheikh Abdullah underlined the UAE's keenness on growing bilateral ties in various domains.

The African minister said she is looking forward to boosting bilateral relations in various field, commending the UAE's pioneering stature at the regional and international levels.

The two ministers signed a visa-waiver Memorandum of Understanding.

