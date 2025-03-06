Open Menu

UAE, Central African Republic Presidents Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:45 PM

UAE, Central African Republic Presidents discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and expand cooperation, particularly in economic, trade, and investment sectors, as well as renewable energy, infrastructure, and other key development areas that serve the shared interests of both nations.

During their meeting at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness welcomed President Touadéra, who is on a working visit to the UAE. President Touadéra congratulated His Highness on the occasion of Ramadan and wished the UAE and its people continued progress and prosperity.

His Highness reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to fostering development partnerships with African nations to promote a more prosperous and sustainable future.

Both sides expressed their shared commitment to advancing cooperation between the UAE and the Central African Republic in a way that benefits both countries, drives sustainable economic growth, and fulfils their aspirations for the future.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology; Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of Education; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Rashid Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE's Non-Resident Ambassador to the Central African Republic.

