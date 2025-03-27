UAE, Central African Republic Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral cooperation

(@FahadShabbir)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, spoke by phone to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, and other key development priorities.

The two leaders also discussed shared interests and how best to advance the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the UAE and the Central African Republic earlier this month.

In this regard, they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties between the two countries in ways that benefit their peoples and support sustainable economic growth and development.

The call also covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with both sides exchanging views on recent developments.