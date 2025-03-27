Open Menu

UAE, Central African Republic Presidents Hold Phone Call To Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 27, 2025 | 03:45 PM

UAE, Central African Republic Presidents hold phone call to discuss bilateral cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Faustin-Archange Touadéra, President of the Central African Republic, spoke by phone to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between the two countries, with a focus on the economy, trade, investment, renewable energy, infrastructure, and other key development priorities.

The two leaders also discussed shared interests and how best to advance the objectives of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement signed by the UAE and the Central African Republic earlier this month.

In this regard, they reaffirmed their commitment to deepening ties between the two countries in ways that benefit their peoples and support sustainable economic growth and development.

The call also covered a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, with both sides exchanging views on recent developments.

Related Topics

UAE Central African Republic Agreement Best

Recent Stories

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage termin ..

AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port

2 minutes ago
 AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Father ..

AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

3 minutes ago
 Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 res ..

Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..

3 minutes ago
 Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million in ..

Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathe ..

Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

4 minutes ago
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tec ..

Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations

4 minutes ago
 Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend ..

Emaar Development approves AED2.7 billion dividend for 2024

4 minutes ago
 UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge ..

UAE Team Emirates-XRG takes lead in Classic Brugge-De Panne, Volta a Catalunya

4 minutes ago
 Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

Korea wildfire death toll rises to 26

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy f ..

Abu Dhabi Aviation partner with Archer to deploy first 'Midnight' electric aircr ..

5 minutes ago
 China launches new data relay satellite

China launches new data relay satellite

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East