UAE Central Bank Publishes Financial Stability Report For 2018

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Jul, 2019) The Central Bank of the UAE, CBUAE, has launched the recent edition of the UAE Financial Stability Report, FSR. The report provides relevant information, financial data, and stability assessments related to the UAE financial system, reinforcing the confidence and transparency in the banking and financial system across the Emirates.

According to the report, CBUAE noted that the UAE banking system remains strong, with sufficient capitalisation and liquidity reserves, solid financial performance and high operating efficiency. Additionally, the regulatory stress test demonstrated that the UAE banking system also remains resilient to potential macro-financial instability.

Commenting on the launch of the report, Mubarak Rashed Al Mansoori, Governor of CBUAE, said, "Looking at our achievements in 2018, an important milestone for us was the issuance of the Decretal Federal Law No.

14 of 2018 regarding the Central Bank and Organisation of Financial Institutions and Activities. The law further demonstrates our commitment to the stability of the financial system. Also, in 2018, we established the Financial Stability Policy Committee which facilitates the thorough fulfilment of this objective."

Although the macro-financial forecast remains supportive of financial stability, CBUAE reminds members of the financial system to be mindful of potential global and regional macro-financial risks. To ensure the continued resilience of the financial sector, CBUAE continues to further enhance the regulatory and supervisory framework of the banking system.

