UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Central Bank Says It ‘does Not Approve Any Private Cryptocurrencies’

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th December 2019 | 10:45 PM

UAE Central Bank says it ‘does not approve any private cryptocurrencies’

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2019) The Central Bank of the UAE denied today the claims of an article published on a "potentially fraudulent website," which said that the Governor of the Central Bank endorses a private "cryptocurrency trading platform.

"

The article, which was published on 4th December, 2019, contains false information, the CBUAE said in a statement, adding that its position on cryptocurrency is "well-known."

"The Central Bank does not approve any private cryptocurrencies or schemes, and has not issued any licences in the UAE," the statement explained.

"CBUAE believes that private cryptocurrencies pose potential risks related to price volatility, money laundering and terrorist financing," the bank statement concluded.

Related Topics

Terrorist Governor UAE Bank Price Cryptocurrency Money December 2019

Recent Stories

Stable outlook reflects world's confidence in Pak ..

43 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment complet ..

2 hours ago

Customs World inks MoU with Indonesia to roll out ..

2 hours ago

NATO Members Increase Readiness of Military Forces ..

2 minutes ago

Spanish Prime Minister Calls for Modernizing NATO ..

2 minutes ago

Serbia Takes Putin's Advice in Purchase of New Rus ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.