UAE Central Bank’s Balance Sheet Up 6.3% To AED631.6bn At End Of April 2023, The Largest Ever In Its History

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 07:45 PM

UAE Central Bank’s balance sheet up 6.3% to AED631.6bn at end of April 2023, the largest ever in its history

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jun, 2023) The Central Bank of the UAE's (CBUAE) balance sheet grew by 6.3 percent on a monthly basis to reach AED631.63 billion at the end of April 2023, marking the largest level ever in its history, the apex bank said in its budget report for April 2023.

The apex bank said that its balance sheet also increased YoY by 24 percent – or the equivalent of AED121.8 billion against AED509.81 billion at the end of April 2022. It grew by 13.8 percent since the beginning of the year to AED554.99 billion at the end of December 2022.

The report said on the asset side, the CBUAE has AED266.

49 billion for cash and bank balances in April, along with reserved investments to the tune of AED203.9 billion.

A breakdown showed that deposits stood at AED128.99, loans and advances at AED4.1 and other assets at AED28.1.

As for liability and capital, CBUAE's current and deposit accounts were at AED271.43 billion, monetary bills and Islamic certificates of deposit at AED202.18 billion, Currency notes and coins issued at AED133.12 billion, capital and reserves at AED14.21 billion. The bank’s other liabilities were at AED9.95 billion.

