UAE Central Bank’s gold reserve up to AED8.961 bn by September

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Nov, 2020) The value of Gold reserves held with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) rose by 121 pct in September 2020 to AED8.961 billion when compared to December 2019. Month-over-month, they dropped from AED 8.987 bn in August, according to the apex bank's figures released today.

Q1 of 2020 saw a significant growth in the value of the precious metal reserves, which surged by 47 pct to AED5.951 as compared to the end of 2019.

In Q2, the reserves further increased to AED6.58 bn before soaring to AED8.462 in July.

The statistics previously issued by the UAE's financial regulator showed that its reserves of gold grew exponentially since 2015, which is the year when it decided to resume its reserves of gold and foreign currencies, most notably the US Dollar and other major currencies.