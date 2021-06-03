UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Central Bank’s Gold Reserves Reach AED11.56 Billion In April

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 03rd June 2021 | 05:00 PM

UAE Central Bank’s gold reserves reach AED11.56 billion in April

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 03rd Jun, 2021) The value of gold reserves of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) in April 2021 rose to AED11.56 billion, a growth of 6.8 percent or AED743 million, compared to AED10.817 billion in March 2021.

The bank in its latest figures released on Thursday showed steady growth in gold reserves for the second consecutive month, after being valued at AED10.481 billion in February 2021.

According to recent statistics, the value of the Bank's gold bullion balance reached its highest in December 2020, rising to AED12.862 billion.

The Bank’s reserves of gold only make up a small percentage of its total balance of foreign currencies, which totalled AED393.78 billion in April 2021.

The Central Bank sold all its gold before 2015, but it began to re-constitute its gold reserves during the same year, as well as its basket of foreign currencies, most notably US Dollars and Euros.

Related Topics

UAE Bank Bullion Same February March April December 2015 2020 Gold All Billion Million

Recent Stories

PSL 6: First match will be played between Islamaba ..

14 minutes ago

PAF Finishing School graduation ceremony held

3 minutes ago

Zarco to stay on with Pramac for 2022

3 minutes ago

6.1-magnitude earthquake strikes eastern Indonesia ..

3 minutes ago

Shehryar Afridi pledges to include APHC component ..

3 minutes ago

Cash-strapped Lebanon court scraps start of new tr ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.