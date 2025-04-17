ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Apr, 2025) As per the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and with follow up from H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the UAE Aid Agency and the Government of Chad signed an agreement to build the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital and a dialysis centre in the capital, N'Djamena.

The agreement was signed in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Families Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State and Chairman of the Health Advisory Committee for International Development; Mansour Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi; and Ahmed Ibrahim, Roving Ambassador at Chad Presidential Office.

The agreement was signed on the UAE side by Dr. Tareq Ahmed Al Ameri, Chairman of the UAE Aid Agency, and Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of Finance and Budget of Chad. It stipulates the construction and administration of the hospital in N'Djamena on land allocated by the Government of Chad, covering a total area of ​​​​11,300 square meters, of which 9,500 square meters will be used for the hospital building, and ​​​​1,800 square meters for the accommodation of the medical staff.

An additional area of ​​​​4,200 square meters will be allocated for the construction of a dialysis centre equipped with the latest medical technology and devices.

Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan emphasised that the establishment of the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Hospital and a dialysis centre in N'Djamena embodies the humanitarian legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in serving humanity. It also continues the UAE's pioneering global role in developing underserved communities and meeting their aspirations to access healthcare services, he added.

Sheikh Shakhboot pointed out that the signing of the agreement represented the inspiring vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to strengthen healthcare sector around the world, particularly in Africa.

“This agreement stems from the UAE's humanitarian mission to provide support for capacity building in less fortunate nations in tune with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, he explained,

Dr. Tariq Ahmed Al Ameri stressed that the agreement affirmed the UAE's commitment to addressing humanitarian challenges and promoting sustainable development around the world. “The UAE Aid Agency will continue its pivotal role in providing vital assistance to countries in need of improving living conditions, and implementing foreign aid programs in line with the policy of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council (IHPC) under the supervision of its Chairman H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Dr. Al Ameri explained that the Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Hospital in N'Djamena will include 11 specialised clinics, including paediatrics, gynaecology, dentistry, orthopaedics, urology, ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology, internal medicine, cardiology, and general medicine. The hospital will have 100 beds, three operating rooms, and three delivery rooms. He noted that the hospital will benefit more than 1.7 million people, while the 80-bed dialysis centre will serve more than 9% of the population of the Chadian capital.

Tahir Hamid Nguilin said: "The government of Chad thanks the UAE, and the UAE Aid Agency, which will supervise the construction and administration of the Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Hospital and the Dialysis Centre in N'Djamena. This will significantly enhance medical services in our capital. Having an advanced healthcare facility will also have a positive impact on the overall development of our country, creating jobs for the local population, as well as economic opportunities in the provision of services such as transportation, food, gifts, and other necessities."