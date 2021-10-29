UAE-chaired 6th AIIB Board of Governors Meeting concludes by building on international cooperation to accelerate global sustainable development

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Oct, 2021) The 6th Annual Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) board of Governors Meeting, chaired by the United Arab Emirates, concluded this week.

With the participation of delegates and strategic partners from over 100 member countries, the three-day virtual meeting continued to build on international cooperation to accelerate sustainable development, by focusing on green financing and climate resilient infrastructure.

The virtual meeting was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, who delivered the Welcome Address as part of the Opening Ceremony.

Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and the UAE’s Governor on the AIIB Board of Governors, delivered the Keynote Speech and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director General of Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD) and the UAE’s Alternate Governor on the AIIB Board of Governors, participated in a Governors business Roundtable on Climate Finance.

By hosting its first annual meeting in the region, the AIIB engaged stakeholders in the region and beyond.

Held under the theme "Investing Today, Transforming Tomorrow," the public agenda and meeting attracted over 1,600 registrants, and facilitated knowledge sharing and examined how to create new opportunities to connect Asia with the rest of the world.

Leveraging its reputation and legacy as a bridge between east and west, the UAE has played a vital role in bringing together people from around the world. It is well positioned as a founding member of AIIB, to attract global capital, advance sustainable economic development, and improve infrastructure connectivity across Asia.

Fostering greater regional and global collaboration is aligned with the UAE’s 10 "Principles of the 50" and "Projects of the 50" that define the roadmap for the next five decades.

Through partnerships with multilateral institutions such as AIIB, the UAE is at the forefront of facilitating green finance and supporting investments that contribute towards a better life through climate resilient infrastructure.