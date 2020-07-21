UAE chairs 20th meeting of ‘Ministerial Committee of Following-up the Implementation of the GCC Joint Work Decisions’

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jul, 2020) The UAE headed the 20th meeting of the "Ministerial Committee of Following-up the Implementation of the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, Joint Work Decisions," which was held remotely via videoconferencing.

The meeting was chaired by Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, who highlighted the importance of cooperation and joint action, especially during the current crisis facing the world due to the coronavirus, COVID-19, which has affected many economies around the world.

"The GCC plays a pivotal role in ensuring the future of its people and achieving their ambitions. The challenges are considerable, but due to the persistence and vision of our leaders, the council will always be the source of pride for the people of the Gulf," Al Gergawi said.

During the meeting, many topics were discussed, including a report summarising the efforts of the GCC Secretariat-General to implement the joint decisions of member countries, as well as recently issued legislation and resolutions.

The meeting also addressed the policies of member countries to implement the GCC’s decisions and achieve its strategic objectives, along with ways to accelerate the approval of standards, laws and agreements adopted by the GCC Supreme Council, and a statistical report on how to adopt the third phase of monitoring the implementation of joint action decisions.