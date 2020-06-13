UAE chairs 26th meeting of Mineral Resources Advisory Committee in Arab Organisation for Industrial Development and Mining

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2020) The Ministry of Energy and Industry and the Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation participated in the 26th meeting of the Mineral Resources Advisory Committee in the Arabic Industrial Development and Mining Organisation (AIDMO), which was held remotely in the presence of representatives of eight Arab countries.

AIDMO's role in facing the repercussions of the COVID-19 was reviewed during the meeting in light of its establishment of an interactive platform entitled "The Arab Platform for Requests and Offers for Industrial Products" with the aim of facing the fallout of the pandemic and setting up a database for decision-makers to coordinate the efforts made by the Arab countries in this regard.

The meeting was chaired by Ahmed Mohammed Al Kaabi, Assistant Under-Secretary for Oil, Gas and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Energy and Industry, who led the UAE's delegation to the meeting.