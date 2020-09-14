UAE chairs 29th virtual meeting of GCC Civil Defense Directors

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Sep, 2020) The UAE has chaired the 29th Virtual Meeting of the GCC Civil Defense Directors.

The meeting discussed a number of topics on the agenda related to the fields of prevention and safety, and the best ways to enhance joint work and exchange of experiences, in addition to presenting experiences between civil defense agencies in the GCC countries and exchanging best practices applied.

The Emirati delegation presented the efforts of civil defense, in cooperation with the relevant authorities in the country, and presented the most important precautionary and preventive measures related to limiting the spread of the new Corona virus, "COVID-19 ", in addition the presentation of excellence and leadership approaches in civil defense and its program under the name of "Hammers for Excellence" which is an innovative means of evaluation.

In the civil defense centers in the Emirates.

Maj. General Doctor Jassim Mohamed Almarzooqi, Commander in Chief of the Civil Defense at the Ministry of Interior and chairman of the meeting, delivered a speech and conveyed the greetings of H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, and his well wishes of success and prosperity.

In his speech, Al-Marzouqi said that the meeting will contribute to strengthening and developing joint work to serve Gulf countries and societies, as it is a step within the process of promoting joint achievements in directing civil defense agencies in the Gulf countries to reach the highest levels of performance of the world.