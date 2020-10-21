UAE chairs 30th meeting of GCC Ministers of Justice

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The UAE chaired the 30th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Justice held remotely today.

Headed by UAE Justice Minister Sultan Saeed Al Badi, the one-day meeting discussed a draft agreement on extradition of accused and convicted persons between the member countries of the GCC and the unified draft system (law) to combat extremism, racism, hatred and discrimination.