UAE Chairs 30th Meeting Of GCC Ministers Of Justice

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 08:00 PM

UAE chairs 30th meeting of GCC Ministers of Justice

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Oct, 2020) The UAE chaired the 30th meeting of the GCC Ministers of Justice held remotely today.

Headed by UAE Justice Minister Sultan Saeed Al Badi, the one-day meeting discussed a draft agreement on extradition of accused and convicted persons between the member countries of the GCC and the unified draft system (law) to combat extremism, racism, hatred and discrimination.

