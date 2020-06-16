UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Global Forum on Migration and Development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The UAE chaired the third regional consultative meeting of the Global Forum on Migration and Development, which was held remotely yesterday and attended by more than 35 countries.

The meeting is part of a series of regional meetings chaired by the UAE, which is the first Gulf country to chair the forum, whose thirteenth edition witnessed the participation of more than 190 member states.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations, said that the meeting discussed ways of enhancing the use of modern technologies to organise migration and development and support partnerships between relevant international organisations.

He also pointed out that the UAE Government is keen to support the forum in implementing its visions, in light of the considerable changes witnessed by the entire world, including ensuring the future of labour, protecting immigrants and illegal migrants, and mitigating the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the forum’s third meeting aims to reinforce the use of modern technologies and protect immigrants, adding that the UAE, through its presidency of the forum, is supporting partnerships to promote the exchange of views between member countries, non-governmental organisations, NGO, and the private sector.

The forum has organised six regional online meetings, with two in Asia, two in Africa, one in Latin America and one in Europe.

The meeting was attended by heads of delegations and senior officials from the forum’s member countries, as well as representatives of international organisations in the field of migration and labour, NGOs and the private sector.

The United Arab Emirates took over the chairmanship of the GFMD from Ecuador on February 1st 2020.

The UAE has three strategic priorities for 2020: Broadening stakeholder engagement in the GFMD Incorporating regional perspectives into the development of background material for the Summit Further orientating the GFMD towards a focus on partnerships and outcomes