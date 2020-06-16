UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Chairs 3rd Regional Consultative Meeting Of Global Forum On Migration And Development

Sumaira FH 24 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:15 PM

UAE chairs 3rd regional consultative meeting of Global Forum on Migration and Development

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) The UAE chaired the third regional consultative meeting of the Global Forum on Migration and Development, which was held remotely yesterday and attended by more than 35 countries.

The meeting is part of a series of regional meetings chaired by the UAE, which is the first Gulf country to chair the forum, whose thirteenth edition witnessed the participation of more than 190 member states.

Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Acting Assistant Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation for Communication and International Relations, said that the meeting discussed ways of enhancing the use of modern technologies to organise migration and development and support partnerships between relevant international organisations.

He also pointed out that the UAE Government is keen to support the forum in implementing its visions, in light of the considerable changes witnessed by the entire world, including ensuring the future of labour, protecting immigrants and illegal migrants, and mitigating the effects of the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.

Al Nuaimi stressed that the forum’s third meeting aims to reinforce the use of modern technologies and protect immigrants, adding that the UAE, through its presidency of the forum, is supporting partnerships to promote the exchange of views between member countries, non-governmental organisations, NGO, and the private sector.

The forum has organised six regional online meetings, with two in Asia, two in Africa, one in Latin America and one in Europe.

The meeting was attended by heads of delegations and senior officials from the forum’s member countries, as well as representatives of international organisations in the field of migration and labour, NGOs and the private sector.

The United Arab Emirates took over the chairmanship of the GFMD from Ecuador on February 1st 2020.

The UAE has three strategic priorities for 2020: Broadening stakeholder engagement in the GFMD Incorporating regional perspectives into the development of background material for the Summit Further orientating the GFMD towards a focus on partnerships and outcomes

Related Topics

Africa World Exchange Europe UAE Ecuador United Arab Emirates February 2020 From Government Asia Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Price of 24 Karat gold goes up by Rs. 900

9 minutes ago

OPPO's #HowFastCanBe hits 70M+ views as TikTokers ..

17 minutes ago

Department of Civil Aviation, RAK Police urge para ..

39 minutes ago

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler congratulates Moroccan King o ..

39 minutes ago

Capri Palace opens its doors for first time as a J ..

39 minutes ago

PCB drafts new laws against match fixing

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.