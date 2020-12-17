UrduPoint.com
UAE Chairs 40th Meeting Of Council Of Arab Ministers Of Social Affairs

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 10:00 PM

UAE chairs 40th meeting of Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Dec, 2020) Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, chaired the opening session of the 40th meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, which began today.

The meeting, held via video conferencing, was organised by the Arab League, with the attendance of Arab ministers of social affairs, delegations from Arab organisations, and representatives of United Nations agencies.

During the meeting, Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh, Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League and Head of Social Affairs Sector, said, "The 40th meeting of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs is happening while the world is still facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The second wave of the pandemic has already started in several Arab countries, which forced us to hold this meeting remotely via video conferencing."

The meeting’s agenda today focussed on topics that are prioritised in joint Arab social development work, with the aim of addressing the social and humanitarian repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic, she added, noting that the council issued a relevant release in June 2020.

In her opening speech, she called on everyone to support Palestinian social organisations and development projects, to ease the suffering of the Palestinian people caused by the pandemic.

The council will discuss several key social development issues affecting Arab citizens.

