UAE chairs Arab committee meeting for economic, social affairs in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) The UAE chaired the 49th meeting of the Steering and Follow-up Committee for the Arab Economic and Social Council, which was held remotely today and attended by representatives of member countries of the Greater Arab Free Trade Zone, GAFTA.

At the start of the meeting, Mohammed Saleh Shilwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, was elected Chairman of the Committee.

In his speech following his election, Shilwah highlighted the key role of the committee in monitoring GAFTA and achieving Arab economic integration.

Dr. Bahgat Abu Al Nasr, Director of the Arab Economic Integration Department of the Arab League, said that the meeting discussed several topics listed on its agenda, such as monitoring the implementation of GAFTA and the obstacles facing this process.

The committee’s recommendations will be submitted at the next meeting of the Economic and Social Council at the level of senior officials, which will be held on 31st August, 2020, and chaired by Kuwait.