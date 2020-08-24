UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Chairs Arab Committee Meeting For Economic, Social Affairs In Cairo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

UAE chairs Arab committee meeting for economic, social affairs in Cairo

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) The UAE chaired the 49th meeting of the Steering and Follow-up Committee for the Arab Economic and Social Council, which was held remotely today and attended by representatives of member countries of the Greater Arab Free Trade Zone, GAFTA.

At the start of the meeting, Mohammed Saleh Shilwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, was elected Chairman of the Committee.

In his speech following his election, Shilwah highlighted the key role of the committee in monitoring GAFTA and achieving Arab economic integration.

Dr. Bahgat Abu Al Nasr, Director of the Arab Economic Integration Department of the Arab League, said that the meeting discussed several topics listed on its agenda, such as monitoring the implementation of GAFTA and the obstacles facing this process.

The committee’s recommendations will be submitted at the next meeting of the Economic and Social Council at the level of senior officials, which will be held on 31st August, 2020, and chaired by Kuwait.

Related Topics

Election UAE Kuwait August 2020 Arab

Recent Stories

National Assembly passes four government bills

2 minutes ago

AJK President terms infrastructural development in ..

2 minutes ago

Lebanon Hopes to See Findings of Beirut Blast Inve ..

2 minutes ago

Swiss Parliament Lifts Immunity From Attorney Gene ..

2 minutes ago

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation among GCC ..

49 minutes ago

Mubadala, Kohlberg sign definitive agreement to ac ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.