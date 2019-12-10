UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Chairs Arab Committee Meeting For Economic, Social Affairs In Cairo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 hour ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

UAE chairs Arab committee meeting for economic, social affairs in Cairo

The UAE chaired the 48th session of the Steering and Follow-up Committee for the Economic and Social Council, which began today at the Arab League headquarters, with the participation of representatives of Arab ministries of economy

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Dec, 2019) The UAE chaired the 48th session of the Steering and Follow-up Committee for the Economic and Social Council, which began today at the Arab League headquarters, with the participation of representatives of Arab ministries of economy.

Mohammed Saleh Shelwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, led the UAE delegation that participated in the meeting, which included Ahmed bin Suleiman, Representative of the Administration of Cooperation and International Organisations at the Ministry of Economy.

During the three-day meeting, the committee will discuss several key issues, such as how to monitor the implementation of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area, GAFTA, and related obstacles.

Committee members will also discuss the GAFTA periodic report, the request of Lebanon to implement measures to protect certain national products and the UAE’s suggestions related to the Rules of Origin Committee.

They will also review the Arab Accreditation Authority, ARAC, and ways of monitoring the work of various GAFTA committees. They will also hold discussions over a team of specialists in anti-dumping and countervailing and preventive measures, a group of experts on competition and monopolies in the Arab countries, the Arab Group for Consumer Protection, and an Arab team responsible for food safety and trade facilitation.

Related Topics

UAE Lebanon Arab

Recent Stories

Pakistan Mercantile Exchange Limited's index close ..

23 seconds ago

Return of Test cricket after a decade is rejoicing ..

31 seconds ago

Italian Embassy to host benefit concert in Abu Dha ..

4 minutes ago

Spanish Ecology Minister Urges Governments to Devi ..

37 seconds ago

PTCL hosts its first ‘Digital Learning Hackathon ..

13 minutes ago

Putin Extends Condolences to Relatives of Late Ex- ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.