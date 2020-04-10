UAE chairs emergency video conference meeting for OIC steering ministerial committee on health to combat the coronavirus

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Apr, 2020) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, today held an emergency video conference meeting for its steering ministerial committee on health to combat the coronavirus.

Attended by health ministers of OIC member states and representatives from regional and international organisations, the virtual meeting was organised in coordination with the UAE, chair of the Seventh Islamic Health Ministers Conference, and was presided over by Abdul Rahman bin Mohammad bin Nasser Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention, MoHAP.

The participants lauded the UAE’s efforts and quick response to hold the emergency meeting. They also commended all precautionary measures taken by OIC member states to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus , COVID-19.

The participants also expressed their appreciation and gratitude to all frontline healthcare workers, highlighting the important role played by religious and social leaders in heightening Muslim awareness with the necessity to adhere to all guidelines and precautionary measures.

They further hailed the Islamic Development Bank’s gesture for setting up the Strategic Preparedness and Response Centre to assist some member states in the social, economic and health sectors.

"Today’s meeting is very important. It comes at such an extraordinary time where the health sector across the Islamic world is facing a great challenge posed by COVID-19. We are meeting today to find mechanisms to curb the coronavirus outbreak and reduce its effects on health, economy, and society in OIC countries, especially in countries with limited capabilities. We are determined to develop a common mechanism that helps member states overcome such a global health ordeal with minimal losses," Al Owais said He affirmed that the UAE has early recognised its humanitarian responsibility and supported all international efforts being made to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

"The UAE has also provided all forms of support to the world and offered in-kind assistance to the World Health Organisation, WHO. We have launched a number of humanitarian initiatives including "The Fund of the United Arab Emirates: Homeland of Humanity" and evacuated citizens of friendly and sisterly countries from the epic centres of the disease where they were welcomed to the Emirates Humanitarian City in Abu Dhabi," the UAE Minister of Health said.

"On the state-level, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has called Grand Imam of Al Azhar Dr Ahmed Al Tayeb and His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, to discuss cooperation and developments related to the spread of the coronavirus, as well as the importance of promoting solidarity and global cooperation in confronting the pandemic. Sheikh Mohamed made it clear that the UAE is ready to extend a helping hand to all peoples from all religions and backgrounds" Al Owais added.

"Additionally, the UAE has set-up the largest testing laboratory in the world for COVID-19 outside of China to conduct tens of thousands of tests per day.

The International Humanitarian City in Dubai has also supported the efforts being exerted by the WHO regional office and facilitated the delivery of medical supplies to more than 53 countries from around the world in the first quarter of this year" Al Owais noted.

The minister also referred to the unprecedented measures taken by Saudi Arabia in the fight against the deadly virus in Mecca and Madinah and other regions.

He affirmed that the UAE will remain committed to promoting solidity and cooperation among all OIC members on the regional and international levels to contain the spread of the pandemic.