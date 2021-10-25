UrduPoint.com

UAE Chairs Extraordinary Meeting Of Conference Of Contracting Parties To Ramsar Convention In Switzerland

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:45 PM

UAE chairs extraordinary meeting of Conference of Contracting Parties to Ramsar Convention in Switzerland

GLAND, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The United Arab Emirates is chairing the Extraordinary Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which started on Monday and will continue until 30th October in the Swiss city of Gland.

The meeting chaired by Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality, who is accompanied by several specialists from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to discuss some urgent environmental issues, as well as latest developments, including the request of China to postpone the General Conference of the Convention for the next year.

The UAE has been chairing the conference since 2018, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, after achieving remarkable success as the first Arab country to host the conference.

Related Topics

China UAE United Arab Emirates October 2018 From Arab

Recent Stories

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classi ..

HERO Hatta, Dubai Muscle Show and Moonlight Classic headline list of 32 sports e ..

7 minutes ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

2 minutes ago
 Germany 'concerned' by Turkey envoy expulsion thre ..

Germany 'concerned' by Turkey envoy expulsion threat

2 minutes ago
 Niinisto to Visit Russia on Friday for Meeting Wit ..

Niinisto to Visit Russia on Friday for Meeting With Putin - Finnish Presidential ..

2 minutes ago
 UAE’s AI economy opens opportunities for further ..

UAE’s AI economy opens opportunities for further collaboration with US: State ..

33 minutes ago
 UAE announces 97 new COVID-19 cases, 129 recoverie ..

UAE announces 97 new COVID-19 cases, 129 recoveries, 1 death in last 24 hours

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.