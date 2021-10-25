UAE chairs extraordinary meeting of Conference of Contracting Parties to Ramsar Convention in Switzerland

GLAND, Switzerland, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Oct, 2021) The United Arab Emirates is chairing the Extraordinary Meeting of the Conference of the Contracting Parties to the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, which started on Monday and will continue until 30th October in the Swiss city of Gland.

The meeting chaired by Mohamed Saif Al Afkham, Director-General of Fujairah Municipality, who is accompanied by several specialists from the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment to discuss some urgent environmental issues, as well as latest developments, including the request of China to postpone the General Conference of the Convention for the next year.

The UAE has been chairing the conference since 2018, represented by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, after achieving remarkable success as the first Arab country to host the conference.