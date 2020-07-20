UAE chairs GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee, GCC Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, chaired the 6th meeting of the GCC e-Government Ministerial Committee and the 26th meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications.

In his speech, Walid Falah Al Mansoorie, Secretary-General and member of the Boards of Directors of TRA and the Chairman of the meeting, congratulated the participants on the remarkable results achieved by the GCC States in the United Nations e-Government Development Survey.

He said, "The 2020 edition of the survey confirmed the regional leadership of the GCC States and their advanced global position in many relevant indicators. So, congratulations on achieving these great results, and we wish you more success. In the UAE, we share your joy, based on the firm belief that any GCC state achievement is an achievement for all of us, as well as for the entire Arab world. This applies to the "Hope Probe" to Mars that was launched hours ago, marking the features of a new beginning for an Arab science and knowledge renaissance that revives hope in the hearts of 400 million Arabs from the ocean to the Gulf, after many stumbles and disappointments."

On the sidelines of the Ministerial Committee meeting, eight topics were discussed, including a memo by the Secretariat-General on the proposed implementation of joint initiatives.

The GCC Ministerial Committee for Post and Telecommunications discussed 16 topics on the meeting agenda, including the unified draft law regulating the activities of private companies and institutions working in express mail and parcels, the structure of committees and working groups in the field of post and telecom in the GCC States, in addition to approving hosting a technical workshop on the experiences of member states in dispute resolution between operators and issues related to consumer protection. It was also agreed to conduct the necessary studies for modern and emerging technologies related to drones.

The participants also discussed the requirements for starting the implementation of the third phase of the joint initiatives mentioned in the guiding strategy of the GCC e-Government. The initiatives include the provision of joint electronic services across multiple channels, preparing and implementing a plan to enrich Arabic online content, and preparing and implementing a plan to communicate with stakeholders to raise awareness in the field of electronic services.