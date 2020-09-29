UrduPoint.com
UAE Chairs GCC-Russia Meeting To Foster Cooperation, Coordinate Common Positions

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:45 PM

UAE chairs GCC-Russia meeting to foster cooperation, coordinate common positions

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) The United Arab Emirates today chaired a joint ministerial meeting between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States and the Russian Federation, on the sidelines of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Addressing the meeting which was held via video technology, Dr.

Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, affirmed the depth of the GCC-Russia relations and the importance of further consolidating them across all fronts, notably at the economic, investment, tourist and cultural levels.

During the meeting, issues of common interest between the GCC and the Russian Federation were reviewed, with specially emphasis on the global fight against COVID-19 and the prospects of setting the stage for enabling the region to move from tension and crises to opportunities, stability and development while building trust.

