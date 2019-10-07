UAE chairs ITU Council annual COP meeting

(@imziishan)

GENEVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Oct, 2019) The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, TRA, has chaired the annual meeting of the ITU Council Working Group on Child Online Protection, COP, at the ITU headquarters in Geneva.

The meeting, chaired by the TRA's Abdelaziz Al Zarooni, saw participants discuss the development of global COP guidelines and the exchange of experiences among Member States on the best ways to build efficient and effective programmes to raise parents and children's awareness about technology risks and safe use.

The UAE also participated in a number of meetings on the sidelines of the gathering, including the Council Working Group on Financial and Human Resources, the Council Working Group on International Internet-Related Public Policy Issues, the Council Working Group on World Telecommunication/ICT Policy Forum, WTPF, the Council Working Group on WSIS and SDGs, and the Council Working Group on COP.

The meetings of the Council deal with topics that define the ITU standards and the international protocols and conventions underpinning the global telecommunications system. These meetings also identify emerging technologies of future networks and services in support of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and the process of digital transformation.

On chairing the annual meeting of the ITU Council Working Group on COP by the UAE, Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, TRA Director-General, said, "Chairing this meeting reflects the UAE's strong position in international forums and the confidence it enjoys in the global arena. It also highlights the UAE's leading role in achieving the safety of individuals and communities on the internet, thus enhancing happiness, prosperity and security all over the world."

"Today," he added, "the UAE is ranked as one of the safest countries in the world, and by chairing the Council's Working Group on COP, it contributes to the dissemination of its successful experience in this field, leading to a safer digital space that allows children and adolescents to develop their skills and abilities in a safe environment."

The UAE has been elected as member of the ITU Council for the fourth consecutive time for Asia and Australia, receiving 164 votes. The UAE's election took place at the 2018 Plenipotentiary Conference, hosted by the UAE in Dubai in 2018.