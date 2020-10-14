UAE chairs meeting of Executive Office of Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction

(@FahadShabbir)

DUBAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Oct, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, chaired the 85th meeting of the Executive Office of the Council of Arab Ministers of Housing and Reconstruction, which was held remotely today under the chairmanship of Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and attended by relevant Arab ministers.

In his opening speech, Al Mazrouei stressed the importance of ensuring the future of housing and urban development and the necessity of advancing this vital sector, affirming that the UAE is ready to share its housing and urban development plans.

He also highlighted the importance of holding the meeting amidst the exceptional conditions witnessed by the world caused by the coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic, to discuss ways of achieving the sustainability of the housing sector, which is key to sustainable development.

He added that the majority of Arab countries are facing mutual challenges, in addition to the challenges resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, which requires everyone's cooperation to achieve their desired objectives and the happiness of their citizens.

Al Mazrouei explained that the UAE Government, since the establishment of the Union in 1971, has always prioritised the housing sector, noting that its related plans include supporting, development and organising the sector, to enable all citizens to obtain suitable housing that will achieve family stability and quality of life, which are two key pillars of the UAE Vision 2021 and major features of the preparations for the next fifty years from 2021 to 2071.

The UAE’s leadership has also prioritised the urban development sector, he further added, noting that the project to design the next fifty years, which was launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, focusses on the housing pillar, being one of the key pillars supporting the UAE’s comprehensive development plan.

"We have adopted a clear housing plan for the next fifty years, under the framework of the UAE’s objectives and its vision to succeed in the happiness, quality of life and family stability pillars, which will help achieve sustainable development. We will adopt all initiatives that support this vital sector," he said in conclusion.