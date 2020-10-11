UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UAE Chairs Meeting Of GCC Ministries Of Justice Under-secretaries

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 06:45 PM

UAE chairs meeting of GCC ministries of justice under-secretaries

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2020) The UAE, represented by the Ministry of Justice, chaired a meeting of under-secretaries of the ministries of justice in the Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, via video conferencing.

The meeting’s agenda consisted of various topics such as an extradition agreement between the GCC countries; discussion on directors and heads of legal and judicial training centres in the GCC committee; development of the agreement on the execution of judgments, letters and judicial announcements, in addition to the identification of legislative principles in the laws and regulations.

It also included reviewing the meeting reports of the international relations, and cooperation between officers in the ministries of justice in the GCC committee in 2020.

In his speech, Advisor D. Saeed Ali Bahbouh Al Naqbi, Acting Under-Secretary of State, Ministry of Justice, stated that the meeting was taking place amid exceptional circumstances, as the world was still facing a pandemic that had disrupted the lifestyles and activities of people. It had forced a change in the work plans, programmes and strategies in all institutions, especially legal and justice establishments, whose job it was to provide services to people and implement the process of justice.

The UAE delegation also included Obaid Al Dhaheri, Assistant Under-Secretary of State for Justice Services at the Ministry of Justice and Abdul Rahman Murad Al Balushi, Director of International Cooperation Department.

