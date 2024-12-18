UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Mohammed Saleh Shelwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, chaired a meeting of experts and specialists from Arab nations and specialised Arab organisations.

The gathering, held today at the Arab League HQ in Cairo, aimed to discuss strategies for improving the performance of these organisations.

The meeting concluded with a decision to establish a dedicated team comprising experts from Arab countries and specialised Arab organisations. This team will undertake a comprehensive review of the organisations' performance and develop recommendations for enhancement. The decision aligns with Resolution 114 of the Arab Economic and Social Council.

In a significant contribution to the discussion, the UAE presented a detailed working paper outlining potential approaches to enhance the performance of Arab organisations.