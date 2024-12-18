Open Menu

UAE Chairs Meeting To Develop Performance Of Specialised Arab Organisations

Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 10:30 PM

UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2024) Mohammed Saleh Shelwah, Advisor to the Minister of Economy, chaired a meeting of experts and specialists from Arab nations and specialised Arab organisations.

The gathering, held today at the Arab League HQ in Cairo, aimed to discuss strategies for improving the performance of these organisations.

The meeting concluded with a decision to establish a dedicated team comprising experts from Arab countries and specialised Arab organisations. This team will undertake a comprehensive review of the organisations' performance and develop recommendations for enhancement. The decision aligns with Resolution 114 of the Arab Economic and Social Council.

In a significant contribution to the discussion, the UAE presented a detailed working paper outlining potential approaches to enhance the performance of Arab organisations.

Related Topics

Resolution UAE Cairo From Arab

Recent Stories

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 to ..

DEWA’s Green Hydrogen project reduces over 40 tonnes of CO2 emissions in trans ..

6 minutes ago
 UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of speci ..

UAE chairs meeting to develop performance of specialised Arab organisations

6 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability- ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $500 million sustainability-linked loan financing bond by ..

21 minutes ago
 UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off i ..

UCI Mobility and Bike City Forum 2024 kicks off in Abu Dhabi

36 minutes ago
 IGP takes immediate measures to address police emp ..

IGP takes immediate measures to address police employees' welfare concerns

1 hour ago
 SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnershi ..

SLIC, FFC launch game-Changer insurance partnership to strengthen agriculture

1 hour ago
SWD launches campaign against child marriages

SWD launches campaign against child marriages

1 hour ago
 PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

PFA busts spurious ketchup, sauces operation

1 hour ago
 STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to comb ..

STEVTA, BISP discuss collaborative efforts to combat poverty

1 hour ago
 Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Qu ..

Balochistan, Punjab judokas assert dominance at Quaid-e-Azam Games

1 hour ago
 Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: M ..

Christian employees to receive salary by Dec 20: MD WASA

1 hour ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif arrives in Cairo to attend D-8 Summit

1 hour ago

More Stories From Middle East